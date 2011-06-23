Foodie Friday: Sensible Portions Bagel Tops

Craving something salty? One serving of these zesty crackers (which taste like mini toasted bagels!) left my rumbling stomach satisfied.

The product: Sensible Portions Bagel Tops in Everything, Toasted Onion, and Garlic 'n' Chive ($3.29 for a 6-ounce box; available at grocers nationwide)

The taste factor: Bold flavors of garlic, chives, and onions keep these snacks savory with just enough seasoningplus they pack lots of crunch.

The health factor: The snacks are baked, keeping them free of saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol. Plus, nine crackers contain only 120 calories for smart snacking.

Editor's pick: Everything Bagel Tops have all the bold flavors of the deli classic with the extra cracker crunch. Try dipping with salsa, hummus, or low-fat cheese for a more filling snack.

Why we love it: Say yes to flavor and crunch. These bites satisfy that salty craving without an overdose of fat or sodium.