Bethenny's Zesty Summer Vegetables

Kana Okada2 medium zucchini+

1/2 cup grape tomatoes+

fresh corn kernels (from 1 ear)+

1 minced garlic clove+

1 tablespoon shredded basil=

Zesty Summer Vegetables

When people tell me they cant stomach veggies, I point them toward the nearest farmers market and this delish recipe. Its one of my all-time fave summer sidesand only 124 calories a serving.

Cut zucchini into 1-inch pieces and grape tomatoes in half; slice kernels from 1 ear of corn. Heat nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; coat lightly with olive oil. Add zucchini and garlic. Season with salt and pepper; toss. When slightly golden brown, add tomatoes and corn; cook until zucchini is tender. Add basil. Makes 2 servings.