Foodie Friday: Blue Bunny Personals All Natural Frozen Yogurt

Can't stop scooping the Cookies and Cream? These new single-serve fro-yo treats (that come with a spoon!) indulge a summer ice cream craving without the super-size portions and artificial add-ins.

The product: Blue Bunny Personals All Natural Frozen Yogurt in Bordeaux Cherry Chocolate, Caramel Praline Crunch, Double Raspberry, and White Chocolate Raspberry ($0.99 for each 5.5-ounce cup; available at grocery retailers and convenience stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Flavor choices go beyond the standard chocolate-vanilla twist. Try Caramel Praline Crunch for a sweet and salty treatbutter pecan yogurt with crunchy pecan chunks and caramelwhile white chocolate yogurt mixes with a red raspberry swirl and dark chocolate chunks for a luxe combo in White Chocolate Raspberry.

The health factor: Enjoy every last biteeach container has fewer than 200 calories and 6 grams of fat. Made with real milk, these frozen yogurts serve up live and active probiotics (for better digestive health) and meet 20% of your daily calcium goal. Plus, they leave out the laundry list of artificial ingredients.

Editor's pick: Tart cherry pieces and rich dark chocolate chunks in cherry fro-yo make Bordeaux Cherry Chocolate a decadent pick.

Why we love it: A frozen scoop with built-in portion control! The natural ingredients in these yogurts give the sweet treats added health perksand lots of flavor.