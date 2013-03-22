Truly Tropical Smoothie

Kana Okada

Drink this light treat to cool down on hot summer days

Bethenny Frankel
March 22, 2013

tropical-smoothie-eating
1/4 cup frozen raspberries+
1/2 cup pineapple chunks+
1/2 banana+
1/4 cup water+
1 cup ice=
So many on-the-go smoothies are doctored up beyond recognition. My recipe, on the other hand, is about as close to pure fruit as you can get in a drink. And talk about easy!

Just combine 1/4 cup frozen raspberries with 1/2 cup pineapple chunks, 1/2 banana, 1/4 cup water, and 1 cup ice in a blender; process until smooth. Then pour into a glass and drink up. Each smoothie has only 106 calories.

