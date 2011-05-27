Foodie Friday: Numi Organic Pu-erh Iced Tea

For the true tea lover, these iced pick-me-ups deliver real tea flavors (classic black, Earl Grey, and jasmine green) with a few fruity choices for the sweeter palette.

The product: Numi Organic Pu-erh Iced Teas in Classic, Earl Grey, Jasmine, Mango, Mint, and Peach ($1.99 for a 12-ounce bottle; available at select Whole Foods Markets, Cost Plus World Markets nationwide, and online at numitea.com).

The taste factor: Authentic tea taste in every bottle! Organic Chinese tea leaves (from 500-year-old wild tea trees) give these drinks their bold, earthy flavors with just enough sugar to sweeten (not overpower) those natural notes. Real peach and mango juices satisfy a slightly fruitier craving.

The health factor: The exotic teas serve up three times the disease-fighting antioxidants as other green and black teas. These catechins (in all tea, but not coffee) protect against skin cancer, promote heart health, and may boost immunity. Plus, these sips are sweetened with organic fruit juices and purees (and small amounts of sugar), keeping the total sugar count low and calories under 50 for the whole bottle.

Editor's pick: Peach is surprisingly refreshing, thanks to zesty ginger juice.

Why we love it: A punch of flavor (without the added sugars) and lots of disease-fighting antioxidants. Plus, tea's caffeine isn't as jolting as coffee's (read: no post-sip jitters). This is the perfect java alternative for a warm summer day's caffeine fix.