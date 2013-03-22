2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt+

1/3 cup raw sugar+

18 reduced-fat vanilla wafers (or 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs)=

Vanilla Frozen-Yogurt Pops

I love frozen-yogurt bars, but many are loaded with sugar or some sort of supersweet sugar substitute. My version has 7 grams less sugar plus twice the protein of a traditional fro-yo barat only 123 calories per pop.

In a medium bowl, whisk together 2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt and 1/3 cup raw sugar until well blended; divide among 6 (3-ounce) waxed-paper cups, and freeze for 1 hour. Insert a wooden stick into each cup, and freeze for 2 more hours. Crush 18 reduced-fat vanilla wafers (or 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs) in a food processor until fine. Remove yogurt pops from cups, and roll in cookie crumbs. Place each in a new cup; freeze until ready to eat (at least an hour).