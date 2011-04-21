Shape Up For Summer With The Biggest Loser's Cara Castronuova

Corbis To lose up to 12 pounds in 4 weeks, do Cara's workout and follow her simple diet plan: Aim to eat around 1,300 calories per day (roughly 350 calories each for breakfast and lunch, 300 calories for dinner, plus three 100-calorie snacks), making sure to munch on something every three hours to stay satisfied and curb cravings. Fill up with complex carbs (think: whole grains), fruit, veggies, and lean protein. Keep an eye on your portion sizes (visit Health.com/portions for a handy guide). Also, be sure to drink at least eight large glasses of water or seltzer per day, adding a squeeze of lemon or lime juice or a splash of cranberry juice for refreshing flavor.

Cara's shape-up-for-summer meal plan

(Here are some options for each meal of the day)

Breakfast:

 One serving steel-cut oatmeal topped with small sliced banana, a sprinkling of berries, and a drizzle of honey or dash of raw sugar on top. Add 3 scrambled egg whites cooked with a cooking spray and broccoli or spinach.

 Two slices high-fiber whole-wheat toast, each with an egg on top. Add a grapefruit or an orange.

 A low-calorie yogurt (under 120 calories per serving), plus one serving of high-fiber cereal with one cup skim milk or soymilk.

Lunch:

 A large salad of mixed greens, broccoli, cucumbers, tomatoes, and string beans; add 3 ounces of grilled or steamed chicken on top. In place of salad dressing, squeeze a lemon or lime over the salad and lightly salt and pepper. Add a slice of whole-wheat toast and a small banana.

 A 4-ounce serving of white steamed fish with steamed veggies on the side. Add a serving of quinoa and a small banana.

 A two-egg omelet made with spinach and broccoli. Add a serving of brown rice and a small banana.

Morning and afternoon snack:

 Low-fat yogurt topped with mixed berries.

 String cheese with a few whole grain crackers or a slice of light whole-wheat toast.

 10 almonds and a small apple.

 A few slices of low-sodium turkey or chicken breast, plus celery or carrot sticks.

 A cup of grapes with a serving of low-fat cheese

Dinner options:

 5 ounces steamed white fish with a large plate of steamed veggies.

 5 ounces steamed chicken with a large plate of steamed veggies.

 5 ounces lean pork with a large plate of steamed veggies.

Evening snack options:

 A cup of fresh veggies or celery/carrot sticks dipped in a half-serving of low-calorie Ranch salad dressing (40 calories or less).

 A handful of almonds.

 A piece of string cheese.

 A low-fat yogurt.