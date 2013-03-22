Bethenny's Skinny Drink of the Month: Black-Eyed Susan

Kana OkadaMy Skinnygirl take on the signature drink of the Preakness Stakesthe second leg of the Triple Crown horse racesskips the vodka altogether, so it clocks in at only 164 calories (76 less than the traditional version).

In a shaker full of ice, stir together 3 tablespoons white rum, 3 tablespoons club soda, and 1 tablespoon each of pineapple juice, orange juice, and any citrus liqueur (I like triple sec). Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice, and garnish with a lemon wedge or peel.