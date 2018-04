Bethenny's Skinny Drink of the Month: Black-Eyed Susan

Kana OkadaMy Skinnygirl take on the signature drink of the Preakness Stakes—the second leg of the Triple Crown horse races—skips the vodka altogether, so it clocks in at only 164 calories (76 less than the traditional version).

In a shaker full of ice, stir together 3 tablespoons white rum, 3 tablespoons club soda, and 1 tablespoon each of pineapple juice, orange juice, and any citrus liqueur (I like triple sec). Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice, and garnish with a lemon wedge or peel.