Bethenny's Skinny Drink of the Month: Black-Eyed Susan

Kana Okada
On your mark. Get set. Get this yummy Skinnygirl drink at home (and the track)!
Kana OkadaMy Skinnygirl take on the signature drink of the Preakness Stakesthe second leg of the Triple Crown horse racesskips the vodka altogether, so it clocks in at only 164 calories (76 less than the traditional version).
In a shaker full of ice, stir together 3 tablespoons white rum, 3 tablespoons club soda, and 1 tablespoon each of pineapple juice, orange juice, and any citrus liqueur (I like triple sec). Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice, and garnish with a lemon wedge or peel.