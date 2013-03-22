Bethenny Frankel's Cranberry-Almond Chicken Salad

Kana Okada

1 cup shredded cooked chicken+

1 tablespoon sliced or slivered almonds+

1 1/2 tablespoons dried cranberries+

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard+

1 1/2 tablespoons light vegan mayonnaise=

Cranberry-Almond Chicken Salad

This chicken salad is so amazing youd never peg it as "light," but it has less than half the caloriesand less than a third of the fat!of the traditional type. The secret? I swap in light vegan (eggless) mayo for the regular kind, and I use a lot less of it. Plus, the dried cranberries add a sweet-and-tangy flavor boost. Just combine the ingredients in a bowl and mix well, then add salt and pepper to taste. You can spread it between two slices of whole-grain bread, but I love to eat it solo.