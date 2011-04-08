Foodie Friday: Dole Salad Kits

Skip boring greens; round out your dinner with one of these all-inclusive salad kits to add pizazz, not extra prep.

The product: All Natural Dole Salad Kits in Spinach Cherry Almond Bleu and Endless Summer ($3.99; available at grocers nationwide).

The taste factor: Tangy bleu cheese crumbles, tart cherries, crunchy almonds, and a sophisticated white balsamic dressing kick up standard greens in the spinach kit. Or, try the flavor-packed Endless Summer kit, with carrots, red cabbage, croutons, sunflower seeds, and shredded Swiss and Gruyère. Ingredients come in separate bags within the pack, so the salads are crisp and fresh when you're ready for them.

The health factor: The bold mix-ins add more than just flavor. Cherries serve up antioxidants, fiber-rich almonds help keep cholesterol in check, and sunflower seeds pack folate and vitamins B6 and Eand that's all piled on a hefty serving of greens. Plus, all ingredients are free of preservatives and artificial flavors.

Editor's pick: I couldn't resist the sweet and savory Spinach Cherry Almond Bleu kit. It became a meal in minutes, when I added grilled chicken and a hearty multigrain roll on the side.

Why we love it: These kits make meals easy! Every bag serves up veggies, flavor, and nutrients you needjust open, mix, and eat!