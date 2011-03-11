Foodie Friday: Kettle Cuisine Thai Curry Chicken Soup

Rainy days and little time leave me rummaging for a quick, ready-to-eat soup at supper time. Here's my pick for one loaded with zesty Thai flavors, veggies, protein, and whole grainswithout preservatives and artificial ingredients.

The product: Kettle Cuisine Thai Curry Chicken Soup ($4 for a 10-ounce, single-serving package; available at Whole Foods and other grocers nationwide).

The taste factor: Bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peppers, chicken, and rice bulk up the savory broth for a filling but light soup. Lemongrass and coconut milk keep the kick of curry flavorful, but not too spicy.

The health factor: Veggies, chicken, and brown rice make this dish a balanced, ready-in-minutes meal, full of lean protein and whole grains. The single-serve bowl has 13 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber for a reasonable 330 calories. Kudos to the reader-friendly ingredient listno preservatives or artificial flavors!and the antibiotic-free chicken. And if your diet's restricted, it's also gluten- and dairy-free.

Why we love it: It pairs with an apple for a quick, no-prep lunch, or some steamed edamame when you just don't feel like cooking dinner. The balanced bowl delivers kicked-up curry flavor, and leaves out the artificial add-ins.