Spring brings an amazing bounty of fresh fruit and veggiesand, all too often, tummy bloat.

Heres my favorite way to flatten things up: Knee-to-Chest to Supine Twist. Hugging each knee helps massage the internal organs responsible for digestion, and twisting spurs the movement of food through your digestive tract. The result? A sleeker (and happier!) stomach. Plus, these poses feel great across your chest, shoulders, and lower back, all of which can tense up when your stomach is giving you grief. I like to do this sequence first thing in the morning, then at night right before bed.

Go through the sequence 3–5 times, making sure to linger in the last twist to each side for at least 5–8 breaths. I promise, your belly will thank you.

How to do it:

Chris Fanning 1. Lie on your back with legs stretched out straight. Inhale as you bend your right knee and bring it in toward your chest; hug it tightly with both hands.

2. Exhale as you use your left hand to gently press your right knee over to the left side, allowing your torso to twist. Stretch your right arm out to the right at shoulder height.



3. Inhale as you roll back to center and return to hugging your right knee. Exhale as you extend your right leg and return it to the floor.



4. Inhale as you bend your left knee and bring it in toward your chest, hugging it with both hands.



5. Exhale as you use your right hand to gently press your left knee over to the right, allowing your torso to twist. Stretch your left arm out to the left at shoulder height. Inhale as you roll back to center and return to hugging your left knee. Exhale as you extend your left leg and return it to the floor.