Why Do I Get Gassy on Plane Rides?

Getty Images
Roshini Rajapaksa, MD
April 22, 2011

wty-gassy-planesGetty ImagesQ: Why do I get so gassy on plane rides?

A: For starters, as the plane ascends, air pressure decreases (thats what can cause your ears to pop), so the gas in your intestines expands. Adding to the problem, many of us avoid using the planes tiny (germy!) bathroom, but holding in a bowel movement can cause flatulence, as well as discomfort and pain. To avoid this problem, use the facilities when nature calls and steer clear of carbonated drinks. It also helps to get up and walk around during your flightwhich you should do anyway to prevent blood clotsto prevent your crunched abdomen from putting additional pressure on your intestines.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up