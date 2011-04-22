Why Do I Get Gassy on Plane Rides?

Getty ImagesQ: Why do I get so gassy on plane rides?

A: For starters, as the plane ascends, air pressure decreases (thats what can cause your ears to pop), so the gas in your intestines expands. Adding to the problem, many of us avoid using the planes tiny (germy!) bathroom, but holding in a bowel movement can cause flatulence, as well as discomfort and pain. To avoid this problem, use the facilities when nature calls and steer clear of carbonated drinks. It also helps to get up and walk around during your flightwhich you should do anyway to prevent blood clotsto prevent your crunched abdomen from putting additional pressure on your intestines.