Bethenny Frankel's Citrus Shrimp Cocktail

Andrew McCaul

2 large shrimp+

1/4 of a cucumber, peeled and chopped+

1/4 of an avocado, cubed+

1/4 of a pink grapefruit, segmented+

1/4 of a lime, segmented=

Citrus Shrimp Cocktail

I love when a super-simple recipe comes off looking like a dish that took major time and effort to prepare. Just boil and peel shrimp, then split each in half. In a bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Serve in a chilled martini glass topped with the shrimp.

Calories: 122