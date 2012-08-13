Bethenny Frankel's Citrus Shrimp Cocktail

Andrew McCaul
This Skinny Girl says martini glasses aren't just for drinking.
Andrew McCaul
2 large shrimp+
1/4 of a cucumber, peeled and chopped+
1/4 of an avocado, cubed+
1/4 of a pink grapefruit, segmented+
1/4 of a lime, segmented=
Citrus Shrimp Cocktail
I love when a super-simple recipe comes off looking like a dish that took major time and effort to prepare. Just boil and peel shrimp, then split each in half. In a bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Serve in a chilled martini glass topped with the shrimp.
Calories: 122