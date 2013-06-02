Week 18: On the move

By Sarah

As you may have gathered by now, the last few weeks have been really stressful. I moved apartments yesterday, which means that a month ago I was stressed about looking for an apartment, two weeks ago I was stressed about packing, and this weekend I was stressed about the move. And now I'm stressed about unpacking! Not to mention that I took a trip in the middle of the month, and that it's a very busy season at work on top of it all.

But throughout this crazy period, something totally wacky has been happening. During my most tense moments, I've found myself thinking things like "Oh man, I wish I could go for a run right now." And all weekend, through my nightmare move, I kept thinking about how much I was looking forward to this morning's session with my trainer. This is totally unlike me! Am I starting to enjoy exercising?! I am definitely not going to go so far as to say I get any sort of high from it. (I still maintain that endorphins might be a myth.) But working out does help me feel calmer, more confident, and in better control. Even when I can't imagine getting all my work done and I have no idea how to get the cable set up, at least I know I can kick some interval butt on the treadmill for forty minutes. That's reassuring!