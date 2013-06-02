Week 19: The good, the bad, and the awesome

By Julie

I've picked up a habit that I think will be a good one to keep: taking lunchtime walks! I usually pack my midday meals so most days I make a mental list of errands I can run during my lunch break. Or if its decent weather I just go for a 45-minute walk. I'd gotten into the habit of eating at my desk but leaving the building has not only made a huge difference in my energy levels, but it also breaks up the monotony of the day. I mentioned my plan to a coworker who instantly chimed in that she'd be my walking buddy if needed.

The forces of good and evil collided this week. I managed to fit in all of my workouts and discovered new muscle soreness (the good kind). But on the food front, I wasn't as successful. Some evil force took over and jumpstarted my old mindless grazing habits—just in time for a birthday party. My mind was completely disconnected from my stomach, and I paid no attention to signs of satiety. It just goes to show that I can't fall into complacency, as there is always a hurdle around the corner. I'm not going to beat myself up about it, though, especially since I did so well with workouts this week. I'm just going to keep adhering to the plan and chugging along.

After a few months of being on the feel great weight plan I have times where I forget that I'm actually on a planit's simply become a regular part of my life. But I got some progress confirmation this when I met with a friend I hadn't seen in about two months and she said she didn't recognize me at first. I looked THAT different. Awesome!