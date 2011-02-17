Foodie Friday: A Healthier Nutella

Without fail, my sweet tooth strikes post-dinner. Instead of raiding the cookie jar or searching for sugar-laden candy bars, I love to use this creamy hazelnut spread on fruit. Or for an indulgent breakfast, try it on toast.

The product: Rigoni di Asiago Nocciolata (organic chocolate hazelnut spread) ($5.99–$6.99 for a 9.5-ounce jar; available at grocers nationwide)

The taste factor: Rich and creamy! It's the perfect combination of nuts and milky chocolate, with just a hint of vanilla. Plus, it spreads super-smooth, so it melts in your mouth with every bite.

The health factor: Rigoni di Asiago Nocciolata is decadent. Still, it's made from only organic ingredientsreal cocoa powder, hazelnuts, brown sugar, milk, vanilla, and cocoa butterand has no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or bad-for-you trans fats. Spread in moderation, but know you're enjoying quality ingredients.

Editor's pick: The hazelnut and chocolate blend added a sophisticated nutty flavor to pear slicesand I added an extra serving of fruit to my day to boot!

Why we love it: The spread is packed with real cocoa and nuts, so every bit delivers a mouth-watering experience. I don't need a lot to really indulge.