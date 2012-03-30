Magic Yoga Move: Instant Bust Booster

Chris Fanning

Give the girls a lift with these breast-beautifying moves.

Kristin McGee
March 30, 2012

Its nearly time to break out the sundressesand show off your curves.

This series, Staff Pose to Incline Plank, is my favorite way to give my bust a natural boost. It builds up the rhomboids and rear deltoidskey upper-back and shoulder muscles that keep us from slumping and lead to good posturegiving your breasts a lift. This series also strengthens the pectoral muscles underneath your breast tissuecrucial for support. Plus, it expands your chest, encouraging you to breathe more deeply, so you automatically stand tallerand that translates to less sag.

Do this series three times a week, and youll look and feel incredibly uplifted.

How to do it:

magic-move-1Chris Fanning 1. Sit with your legs straight out in front of you, feet flexed, and hands (with fingertips straight ahead) pressing into the floor alongside your hips. Inhale.

magic-move-2 2. Exhale as you slide your hands 10–12 inches behind you, bending your elbows so they point straight behind you. Draw in your lower abdominals.

magic-move-3 3. Inhale, point your toes, and straighten your arms (dont lock your elbows) as you lift your entire body off the floor; your body should form a straight line from head to toes. Press the soles of your feet into the floor and, if comfortable, drop your head back. Gaze down the tip of your nose.

magic-move-4 4. Exhale, bending your elbows as you lower your body back down into previous position.

magic-move-5 5. Inhale as you slide your hands forward, and return to sitting with legs straight and feet flexed. Repeat the entire sequence 2 more times; during the final time, hold your plank pose for 5 breaths.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up