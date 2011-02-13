Foodie Friday: Tumaro's New York Deli Style Wraps

I love the savory rye and caraway seed taste of a plump loaf of pumpernickelbut for a quick lunch, that super-size deli sandwich leaves me way too full once I'm back at my desk. These wraps let you pack all your favorite fixings in a full-flavor tortilla that's high in fiber and less than 100 calories each.

The product: Tumaro's Gourmet Tortillas New York Deli Style Wraps ($2.99–$3.99 for a 4-pack; available online and at grocers nationwide)

The taste factor: Think bold-flavored deli standbys. They come in five varieties: Pumpernickel, Rye, Sourdough, Cracked Pepper, and Everything (the classic garlic, onion, sesame, and poppy seed blend). The 10-inch diameter makes these wraps big enough to fit lots of meats, veggies, and cheeses, and they stay softno need to fear that the wrap will split as soon as you take a bite.

The health factor: Unlike the oversize bagels and thick-cut sandwich breads most delis serve up, these wraps have less than 100 calories (perfect for a light midday meal). Plus, they pack at least 9 grams of fiber each, while staying low in fat and free of cholesterol, giving you a healthy base for a tasty sandwich.

Editors' pick: I stuffed the Cracked Pepper wrap with cucumbers, peppers, spinach, hummus, feta, and a drizzle of balsamic for a savory Mediterranean meal I could eat on the go. And for a kicked-up quesadilla, the bold black pepper proved a zesty base.

Why we love it: Spices up lunch with classic deli taste and without the portion distortion the nearest counter is serving upprovides a good dose of fiber too.