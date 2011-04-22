What's the deal with breast milk ice cream?

Corbis Q: Ive heard of a company claiming to be making ice cream out of human breast milk. Is this safe to eat?

A: While I love any kind of ice cream, I wont be asking for two scoops of moms milk any time soon. Thats because human milk is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A womans breast milk may contain traces of medications or drugs she may be taking, or diseases she may have, such as HIV or hepatitis. The cows milk found in dairy products we get in stores, however, is protected by a web of FDA safety requirements designed to ensure that it comes from healthy livestock and is processed to avoid possible contamination. This is one case where breast isnt best.