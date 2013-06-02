Week 16: Lessons Learned

I know what to do—now I've just got to do it.
By Sarah
This week marks the end of my fourth month on the feel great weight programand it was by far the most difficult one for me. The excitement and focus that came with the start of a new program began wearing off at the precise moment at which my life became totally busy and stressful. I'm feeling pretty nervous about my weigh-in and measurements later this week. Last time I saw Marissa (our RD), she challenged me to really work hard and see if I could lose five pounds this month, which would bring me to 20 total(!). I was excited about the prospect, but I don't think I'll make it, unfortunately.
In general, I feel like the learning part of the program is winding down. I know what I should eat and what I should not eat. I know how and when to exercise. What remainsand this is the part that will be an ongoing struggleis strengthening my willpower and self control, and learning how to bounce back when I slip up.