Foodie Friday: Nasoya TofuPlus

Health.com editors taste test the latest in healthy eats
After a long day (of, sometimes, not-so-nutritious eating choices), I know my body craves a balanced mealand I still crave lots of flavor. Solution? Stir-fry this vitamin-packed tofu with fresh veggies and serve over brown rice for a nutritious meal you can season just the way you like!
The product: Nasoya TofuPlus ($2.99 for a 14 oz. package; available at grocers nationwide)
The taste factor: You decide! TofuPlus spongy texture soaks in the flavor of the seasonings and sauces you cook it with. Marinate with your favorite drizzles before stir-frying or broiling to give it lots of taste. Pairs well with bold flavors like soy, miso, curry, lemon, and gingerlike in this zesty miso tofu, eggplant, and noodle dish.
The health factor: Like most tofu products, this one is high in protein and low in fat. Plus, its a great meat alternative because TofuPlus is fortified with some of the key nutrients in meats and other protein sources, including vitamins B2, B6, B12, zinc, D2, and calcium.
Editors pick: Unlike some varieties of tofu that crumble when cooking, the Extra Firm kind withstood the heat of my skillet and didnt taste soggy the next day. I mixed leftover rice with my lemon, soy, and basil stir-fry and ate it cold for a balanced, refreshing midday meal.
Why we love it: Its a great source of protein, low in fat, and packs 20% of some of your key vitamin requirements. Plus, you choose your favorite spices for a quick and simple meal that keeps your mouth happy.