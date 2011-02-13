Could It Be a Heart Attack?

What's probably nothing, and what could mean serious trouble?

Stephanie Dolgoff
February 13, 2011

Every random ping isnt cause for alarm. Lisa J. Young, MD, a cardiologist at the Sutherland Cardiology Clinic in Memphis, tells you what to watch out for.

Probably not a heart attack:
 Chest pain that moves from one spot to another, or a knife-like pain you can pinpoint.
 Pain thats lasted more than an hour, without sweatiness or shortness of breath, especially if youre able to walk around.
 Palpitations without any other symptoms.

Get to the doctor if you feel:
 Pressure or tightnesslike an elephant on your chest.
 An abrupt drop in energy or in your ability to exercise.
 Pain in your neck, jaw, back, arm, or shoulder that comes on when you exercise.
 Light-headedness, sweating, shortness of breath, and/or nausea. When in doubt, call your doctor or 911.

