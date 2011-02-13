Could It Be a Heart Attack?

What's probably nothing, and what could mean serious trouble?
Every random ping isnt cause for alarm. Lisa J. Young, MD, a cardiologist at the Sutherland Cardiology Clinic in Memphis, tells you what to watch out for.
Probably not a heart attack:
Chest pain that moves from one spot to another, or a knife-like pain you can pinpoint.
Pain thats lasted more than an hour, without sweatiness or shortness of breath, especially if youre able to walk around.
Palpitations without any other symptoms.
Get to the doctor if you feel:
Pressure or tightnesslike an elephant on your chest.
An abrupt drop in energy or in your ability to exercise.
Pain in your neck, jaw, back, arm, or shoulder that comes on when you exercise.
Light-headedness, sweating, shortness of breath, and/or nausea. When in doubt, call your doctor or 911.