Could It Be a Heart Attack?

Every random ping isnt cause for alarm. Lisa J. Young, MD, a cardiologist at the Sutherland Cardiology Clinic in Memphis, tells you what to watch out for.

Probably not a heart attack:

 Chest pain that moves from one spot to another, or a knife-like pain you can pinpoint.

 Pain thats lasted more than an hour, without sweatiness or shortness of breath, especially if youre able to walk around.

 Palpitations without any other symptoms.

Get to the doctor if you feel:

 Pressure or tightnesslike an elephant on your chest.

 An abrupt drop in energy or in your ability to exercise.

 Pain in your neck, jaw, back, arm, or shoulder that comes on when you exercise.

 Light-headedness, sweating, shortness of breath, and/or nausea. When in doubt, call your doctor or 911.