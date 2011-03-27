Lynda ChurillaHealths beauty and lifestyle expert, Bobbi Brown, showed four readers how to update their lookmakeup, hair, wardrobe, the works!

The look: Creative cool

"I dont like spending a lot of time on my hair. Im all for a wash-and-go look." Jennifer Morris, 36, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Morris has a 23-month-old son and runs her own interior design business. "I work in a creative field," she tells Bobbi, "but sometimes I feel like I dont look it. I need a look thats stylish but still practical."

Lynda ChurillaThe key change:

Jennifer longs to upgrade her hair, so William Johnsona stylist at Bobbis favorite salon, Bumble and Bumble, in New York Citylops off 5 inches. "Lots of women think short hair takes more time to style, but with blended layers throughout, a bob like this falls right into place," William says. Now, instead of grabbing a hair elastic, Jennifer runs styling cream through her damp hair and lets it air dry as she dashes out the door.

Little tweaks:

Style-wise, Jennifer wants to keep her look casual but was hoping for something a bit cooler. Fashion stylist Ray Oliveira suggests styling up her denim and adding accessories. Here, rolled boyfriend jeans from the Gap, a vintage-inspired pendant from Ben-Amun, and red pumps make something casual look chic and signature.

Lynda ChurillaThe look: Pretty polished

"My work is corporate, but my personality isnt! I want to have more fun with my look." Heather Holloway, 30, New York City

Over lunch, Holloway, a criminal defense attorney, opens up to Bobbi: "I need to wear a suit to court, but when Im in the office, Id like a look thats more relaxed and feminine, but still polished."

The key change:

Heather wants to dress office-appropriate but less stuffy. Solution: Stylish separates in a fashion-forward but still neutral palette. "A pleated skirt and cropped blazer is the more casual, feminine version of a suit," Ray says, pairing a sage-green Michael Kors skirt and buttery Newport News leather jacket.

Little tweaks:

To help her get the soft, stylish vibe shes after, William suggests that Heather play up her curly hair. After wetting her strands, he applies styling cream and diffuses her curls until theyre dry. "For more polish, just touch up the top layer with a curling iron," he says. When its time for makeup, Bobbi steers Heather away from her usual brown eye shadow in favor of a shimmery dark plum. "The shimmer is really subtle, so it still works for the office," she says.

Lynda ChurillaThe look: Classic chic

"Id like to look stylish, but I dont want to waste money on trends that wont last." Tammy Jack, 51, Stamford, Conn.

Jack has spent the last 18 years raising two kids and taking care of her family. "Im not really confident about my style," Tammy admits to Bobbi, "and I have very few pieces that are current."

The key change:

As Bobbi and Tammy look through racks of clothing, Tammy explains that she usually just shops for jeans and sweaters. "You need a signature piece thats more dressed up but just as comfortable," Bobbi advises, picking out an elegant and flattering Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress.

Little tweaks:

Tammys go-to day look usually includes mineral blush and lip balm. Bobbi suggests that she try an illuminating bronzer and pink lip gloss. "Theyre just as easy to apply, but they add a little glow," she says. Since Tammys blonde hair has an ashy undertone, Bumble and Bumble colorist Zoe Wiepert applies a glaze to warm up the color. Then William snips a few eye-framing layers to finish off her fresh new look.

Lynda ChurillaThe look: Grown-up glam

"Im not used to dressing up, but Id love to look nice for nights out." Denise Mathieson, 44, Larchmont, N.Y.

"I feel like Ive only ever had two looks: work and workout," says Mathieson, who left her job in corporate real estate this year to become a part-time yoga teacher and have more time with her two sons. "Ive been getting by wearing no makeup, but Id love to come up with a fast, natural-looking routine."

The key change:

Bobbis suggestion for Denise: "Have a neutral everyday makeup look that you can dress up when you need to," she says. After showing Denise how to apply Bobbi Brown Corrector in Peach to counteract under-eye circles, Bobbi pats on concealer and foundation. Taupe shadow, bronzer, and pinky-beige lipstick complete the natural look. "If youre going out, play up your eyes by lining them with a black gel liner," Bobbi says.

Little tweaks:

To brighten her complexion further, Zoe highlights Denises brunette hair, then William adds soft, face-framing layers. The final touch: a sexy Helmut Lang dress. "I normally wouldnt try this color," Denise says. "But with the highlights and bronzey makeup, it looks good!"