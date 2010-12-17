Foodie Friday: Naked Juice Reduced Calorie Juice Smoothie

Nothing perks me up during a mid-afternoon slump like a crispy apple or a few slices of juicy grapefruit. But, all too often, time runs short for a fresh produce run, or that piece of citrus seems too messy to peel as I sort through the files on my desk at the office. Simple solution? Naked Juice's reduced-calorie smoothie, which packs three servings of fruit each and leaves out added sugars and sweeteners.

The product: Naked Juice All Natural Reduced Calorie Juice Smoothie ($3.29 for a 15.2-fluid-ounce bottle containing two servings; available at grocers nationwide)

The taste factor: These smoothies taste just like biting into a real piece of fruit. The juices get their tropical tang from real pineapple, mango, peach, and guava for a pure, not-too-sweet flavor.

The health factor: The smoothies use low-calorie, but flavor-filled coconut water to leave out added sugars, syrups, artificial flavors, and sweeteners, while keeping the calorie count per serving at 100.

Editors' pick: The Tropical Smoothie whisked me straight to the beach, thanks to real pineapple, mango, and coconut juices.

Why we love it: As easy to grab and drink as a bottle of soda, with all the vitamins (and about the same number of calories) in a serving and a half of fruitsans added sugars and artificial flavors.