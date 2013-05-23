DJ Cheila's Ultimate Party Jams

Set your dance workout to DJ Cheila's playlist and dance yourself slim!
Sweat the pounds off to the sound of these calorie-crushing beats by New York City DJ Cheilayour dance party pals will thank you.
- All Nite (Don't Stop) by Janet Jackson
- Just Fine (Treat 'Em Right Remix) by Mary J. Blige featuring Lil Wayne
- Jumpin', Jumpin' by Destiny's Child
- Give It 2 Me by Madonna
- Focus Pon Me by Shontelle
- P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) by Michael Jackson
- Get Bizzy by Paris Bennett
- Woohoo by Christina Aguilera featuring Nicki Minaj
- He's the Greatest Dancer by Sister Sledge
- Ain't No Mountain High Enough (The Garage Version) by Inner Life