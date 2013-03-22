Bethenny Frankel's Tasty Brown Rice Breakfast

Dasha Wright

1⁄2 cup cooked brown rice+

1⁄4 cup fat-free soy milk+

1 tablespoon dried cranberries mixed with 1 teaspoon sliced almonds+

1 teaspoon maple syrup+

1⁄2 teaspoon cinnamon=

Tasty Brown Rice Breakfast

This time of year, Im big on starting the day with something hot and healthy, like this supereasy bowl of yumminess. It fills you up like traditional oatmeal does, but even with the nuts and berries it has nearly 60 fewer calories and about 2 grams less fat. Combine the first 4 ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat until warmed through (about 5 minutes). Transfer to a bowl, and sprinkle with cinnamon. Makes: 1 serving.

Calories: 180