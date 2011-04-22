Can I Drink if I'm Taking Medicine?

Juliette Borda
Roshini Rajapaksa, MD
April 22, 2011

Q: Is it bad to drink alcohol if I'm on antibiotics?

A: You shouldnt drink at all while on certain antibioticslike Flagyl (metronidazole), Tindamax (tinidazole), or Bactrim or Septra (trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole)because you can get unpleasant side effects like nausea and headaches. Otherwise, a glass of wine probably wont hurt, though you might experience worse potential side effects (upset stomach, dizziness, drowsiness) than usual from the drug and the alcohol. If youre sick enough to need antibiotics, however, Id say skip happy hour and give your body time to fight the infection.

