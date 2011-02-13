Foodie Friday: EVOL Burritos

In the frozen-foods aisle, all are not created equal. And, when a ready-in-minutes burrito explodes with homemade-tasting southwestern flavor and nutritious ingredients, it grabbed our attention.

The product: EVOL Burritos ($2.99 each; available at Whole Foods and select grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Southwestern-inspired, made-from-scratch recipes get cooked up in Colorado kitchens using local ingredientsnot far from where the companys founder developed the authentic-tasting salsas, sauces, and seasonings in his home kitchen.

Fresh cilantro and tomatoes in the roasted corn and tomatillo salsa add lots of zest, without an overpowering heat. The sweet guajillo sauce accents braised chicken with a subtle smokiness. And if youre looking for heat, try a burrito with the chefs fire-roasted hatch green chile stewa peppery kick.

The health factor: EVOL uses healthy vegetables and seasonings to load these burritos with flavor, so you fill up with healthy ingredients like lean meats, fiber-rich beans, and rice, instead of wasting calories on high-fat cheeses and sauces. Each burrito has more than 10 grams of protein and at least 4 grams of fiber, so your stomach wont be rumbling for a while.

And bite-assuredthese microwave meals offer the classic convenience without over-processed add-ins. The company uses free-range poultry, hormone-free beef, antibiotic-free pork, organic tofu, and eggs from local free-range birds.

Editors pick: Cilantro keeps the Cilantro Lime Chicken Burrito tasting fresh, with the right amount of fiery spice from the roasted corn salsa. Lean chicken, black beans, brown rice, and just enough cheese boost this meal with 16 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, which kept me full all afternoon.

Why we love it: Authentic southwestern flavors and high-quality ingredients! From Tofu & Spinach Saute to Cilantro Lime Chicken to Egg and Green Chile, theres an option for everyones palate. Plus, the burritos come in traditional, vegetarian, and vegan varieties.