Week Seven: Chow time

By Sarah

Today I'd like to celebrate some food-related accomplishments. While looking over my food diaries the other day, I noticed that I am very rarely too full or too hungry. I think I have finally gotten the hang of building healthy, filling meals and snacks, and I'm getting my portions lined up with my body's needs! I am definitely still struggling with parties and dinners out. But even those are getting easier: When I was caught off-guard last weekend by a surprise bbq, I ate a bratwurst, potato salad, coleslaw, grilled yucca, AND chips and guacamole, but I ate just a little bit of each thing so that I wasn't stuffed afterward. (Okay, who am I kiddingI ate the whole brat. But still!)

I also I had a few of friends over for a mini-dinner party last week. I roasted fish fillets with lemon and rosemary, made a salad of heirloom tomatoes and tahini dressing, and steamed up a few ears of corn. For dessert we shared a pint of Haagen-Dazsa small tasty portion for each of us. I was really proud of because it was a light, healthy, seasonal meal, but didn't feel to my friends like I was serving them "diet food".

And finally, I will tell you about the killer dinner I concocted for myself last night. First, I made a big salad with lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, green tomatoes, and zucchini, and dressed it with two tablespoons of vinaigrette. Next, I cooked a steak in my broiler with salt and pepper, sliced it thin, and put a few slices on the salad. For some complex carbs I had a small sweet potato on the side. Yum! And the great thing about just eating a little bit of steak is that I have some left over for another salad tonight!