Are You Getting Too Much Natural?

A day's worth of vitamin-boosted foods and snacks, plus just a single supplement, can add up to excessive—and potentially harmful—doses of key nutrients over time.

Quentin Bacon1 women's multivitamin+

1 bowl fortified breakfast cereal +

1 sandwich on fortified bread+

1 (8-ounce) vitamin-fortified water+

1 antioxidant smoothie with vitamin boost+

1 fortified snack bar=

300% DV vitamin A

237% DV vitamin E

214% DV folic acid

(just to name a few)