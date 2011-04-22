Does Nipple Stimulation Induce Labor?

Getty Images Q: Is it true that if my husband plays with my nipples, I'll go into labor? I'm past my due date and ready!

A: Ah, yes, the old "What got you into this can get you out of it" idea. Breast stimulation can increase the production of oxytocin, a hormone that causes contractions. And researchers have found that some women do go into labor after their nipples are stimulated. Butand this is a big butthe scientists were unable to confirm that labor was the result of that stimulation and not the fact that the women were nine months pregnant. Unfortunately, there's no proven way to speed up the process.