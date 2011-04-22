Does Occasionally Smoking Marijuana Affect Your Health?

Getty Images Q: I sometimes smoke pot on the weekend. Can this affect my work during the week?

A: It sure can. Although the immediate effects typically last only one to three hours, frequent users can have a hard time concentrating and processing information, even days later.

Marijuana has other risks, too: It contains more carcinogens than tobacco and can cause the same respiratory issuespossibly even cancer. Bottom line: Your weekend habit could have consequences way worse than just making you feel spaced out at work.