Dan HallmanFrom Health magazineQ: My friend is making snarky comments about my weight loss. How can I deal?

A. After I had my daughter, everyone called me “momorexic” because they thought Id lost my pregnancy weight too fast. Truth is, I was healthy before, during, and after my pregnancy, so the pounds just fell off. My advice? Play your own game. Its your journey—and if your friend cant celebrate your success, maybe its time to find a new friend.