Bethenny Frankel's Banana-Nut French Toast

Melissa PunchFrom Health magazine3 egg whites+ a dash of banana extract+ 3 teaspoons maple syrup, divided+ 1 slice whole-grain bread+ 2 tablespoons blueberries and 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts= banana-nut french toast

Who doesnt love French toast? But fat-and-calorie-wise, its like eating a Big Mac.

My version tastes like a splurge, but its only 230 caloriesa whopping 407 calories less than the traditional version.

Whisk together egg whites, banana extract, and 1 teaspoon maple syrup (with a dash of cinnamon for a little extra flavor); dip both sides of bread into egg mixture. Lightly coat a nonstick skillet with cooking spray, and cook bread over medium heat until both sides are brown. Drizzle with 2 teaspoons maple syrup; sprinkle blueberries and walnuts on top.

Calories: 230