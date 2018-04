Melissa PunchFrom Health magazineThis is such a crowd-pleaser! And it has just 173 calories because I use extra spices in place of sugar and butter.

Pour 1/2 gallon apple cider into a saucepan. Add 5 cinnamon sticks, zest of 1/4 lemon and 1/4 orange, 3/4 teaspoon ground cloves, and 1⁄2 teaspoon ground allspice; bring to a boil.

Cook 5 minutes; reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and add 11⁄2 cups clear spiced rum. (Makes: 11 servings)