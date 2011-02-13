Embarrassing Questions: Should I Worry About Pimples "Down There"?

Roshini Rajapaksa, MD
February 13, 2011

bumps-down-thereGetty ImagesFrom Health magazineQ. I get a pimple âdown thereâ every so often. It always goes away, but should I be worried?

A. If its just one bump, it could be a cyst caused by a blocked sweat gland or pore. It could also be a hair follicle thats inflamed by a bacterial infection (dont freak outÂthese arent sexually transmitted) or clogged by dead skin or other debris.

The good news is, the pimple should go away on its own in a few days. Until then, ease any pain by applying a warm compress twice a day. If it still hurts after that or doesnt clear within a week, or if more than one bump appears at a time, see your gyno to rule out other causes, such as herpes and human papillomavirus (HPV).

For more answers to embarrassing questions, check our out new book, What the Yuck?!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up