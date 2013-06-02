Week Two: Hitting a Bump on the Road to Weight Loss

By Julie

My second week on the program coincided with my stepson's arrival to stay with us for a few weeks. Just as I had started to get into a groove with my meal planning, this threw me for a bit of a loop.

All of a sudden I have to cater to another selective eater, one who clearly prefers junk food to healthy meals. I just need to try and stay focused, because usually after the first week things tend to settle. I'm experimenting with some foods (such as flaxseed meal and quinoa) that I would normally not think to buy. I am also trying really hard to drink a lot more water and a lot less juice and coffee-type beverages.

The workouts are going well and I feel I'm getting into a good routine with my trainer. I'm amazed by how weak my core isand it's crucial for me to strengthen it to avoid another lower back injury derailment like I've had in the past.

I've been given a reminder of how you pretty much need a strong core to do just about any exercise correctly, from a push-up to a squat. My muscles have been a little sore but thankfully not as much as I had anticipated. That said, even a little soreness makes my cardio workouts more challenging...but I tell myself to push through it. That is how I will see results, and I look forward to seeing some of the physical changes in a few weeks!