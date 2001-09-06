The SkinnyGirl Way to Order Mexican Food

Quentin Bacon
Bethenny Frankel
September 06, 2001

Q: I love eating Mexican food, but it seems so fattening. What do you order?

A: I start with a small bowl of black bean or tortilla soup. To keep from devouring all the guacamole and a million chips, I ask the server to skip the chips and bring me one soft corn tortilla instead. Then I eat just enough guac to cover the tortilla.

For an entree, fajitas are great, but you have to pick your battles: Rice or tortillas? Sour cream or guacamole? Beans or cheese? And, even then, I don't eat every last bite.

