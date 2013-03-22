Bethenny Frankel's Light Nachos

1/2 cup shredded chicken breast

+ 1 ounce baked yellow corn tortilla chips

+ 1/4 cup low-fat refried beans or black beans

+ Chopped tomatoes and scallions, to taste

+ 5 tablespoons reduced-fat shredded Mexican cheese mixture

= light nachos

My version has nearly 25 fewer fat grams and 373(!) fewer calories than traditional nachos, thanks to baked tortilla chips, low-fat beans, and reduced-fat cheese. Place chips on a cookie sheet; top with ingredients, then bake for 5 minutes at 400°. Makes around 10 killer nachos (about 2 servings).