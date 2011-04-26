Sandra Oh's Simple Pleasures

What makes Sandra Oh smile? The Grey's Anatomy star-now in the movie Ramona and Beezus-dishes about the small stuff that makes life grand, from dancing with friends to indulging in HÃ¤agen Dazs.

The best thing I do for my health is...breathe and try to be exactly where I am.

Three things that inspire me: my nieces, my teachers, my fear.

My favorite summer pleasure: traveling.

Playing a doctor has made me... appreciate nurses.

I like to treat myself every day to... a salted caramel.

My biggest pet peeve is... people who don't care.

When I'm not in the mood to exercise, I tell myself... don't exercise.

My idea of fun: dancing in my kitchen with my close friends.

The last time I went shopping, I bought... organic food.

I will never get tired of eating... Haagen-Dazs Peanut Butter Brittle ice cream. It's a limited edition-I hope they never stop making it. That and my mom's mung bean pancake.

If I have a free 10 minutes, you'll find me... sleeping, trying to meditate, or listening to music.

The part of my body that I'm most confident about: This is obviously a trick question. The whole imperfect thing.

What I love about my life is... pretty much all of it.