Embarrassing Questions: What's up with those UV-light dryers at the nail salon?

Q:What's up with those UV-light dryers at the nail salon? Could they make you wrinkle faster? Or even give you skin cancer?

A: Those UV-light dryers are like tiny tanning beds, so you're right to be concerned. While this danger hasn't been looked at in any large-scale studies, dermatologists report finding more skin cancer on the fingers (typically a very rare location) of patients who have frequent exposure to these nail-drying lights.

In fact, a recent report in Archives of Dermatology said that using them may be a risk factor for the development of skin cancer. Also, we know that UV light increases your risk of cancer (and wrinkles), and if you're going to the nail salon every two weeks (or weekly), that will add up to significant exposure. My two cents? Use them sparingly, or, better yet, let your nails dry on their own. It may take a bit longer, but it's worth the effort to save your skin.

