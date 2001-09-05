Embarrassing Questions: Is it true men go through menopause too?

Q: Is it true men go through meno too?



A: It's sort of true, but it's not really comparable to our change. Just as our estrogen levels fall as we age, men's testosterone levels decline over the years-a process called andropause. The similarities stop there. The testosterone levels usually don't decline dramatically (at least not compared to women's estrogen levels), and it's unclear what (if any) effects the decline has on a man. It might affect his energy, muscle mass, bone density, and libido, but it's unclear if it really does. (And many older men-Hugh Hefner comes to mind-still have plenty of libido well into old age). Testosterone replacement isn't recommended unless the levels are very low.

