Embarrassing Questions: Could that paper crotch guard protect me from catching something nasty?

Q:When bathing suit shopping, how could that paper crotch guard that everyone touches possibly protect me from catching something nasty?



A:You're on to something here: it can't. The paper just protects the garment from getting stained. It doesn't protect you from nasty infections or pubic lice. So you must always wear your underwear when trying on a bathing suit-it's lumpy, yes, but necessary. And once you find your perfect suit, wash it in warm or even hot water before wearing it.

