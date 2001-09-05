Embarrassing Questions: Is it possible that liquor could make someone angry?

Q:I have friends who say, 'Tequila makes me mean.' Is it possible that liquor could make someone angry?



A: There's really nothing magical about tequila (it's not hallucinogenic, though those rumors persist). Alcohol in general depresses our inhibitions. That means we lose our usual self-control and say and do things we wouldn't normally do when sober. Some people believe we show our 'true selves' when we drink too much, but all this really means is we lose our ability to rein ourselves in.

