Antioxidant-Rich, Low-Cal Sangria Recipe

sangria This antioxidant-rich sangria recipe from nutritionist Christine Avanti, author of Skinny Chicks Dont Eat Salad, is also low in calories.
Ingredients:
½ pound fresh strawberries, sliced
1 peach, thinly sliced
1 orange, thinly sliced
1 lime, thinly sliced
2 cups red wine
1 ounce cherry liqueur
1 cup club soda
Mint, for garnish
Directions:
1. Place fruit in a large, chilled glass pitcher. Add wine and liqueur, stir lightly. Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours. Remove from refrigerator, and add club soda; stir. Fill 4 glasses halfway with ice cubes; add sangria. Garnish with lime wedge, strawberry, and a mint leaf. (Serving size: 12 ounces)
Nutrition:
Calories 173; Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 20g; Sugars 12g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 18mg; Calcium 37mg