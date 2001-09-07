Bethenny Frankel Answers Your Questions About Doggie Bags

Bethenny Frankel
September 07, 2001

From Health magazine

Q: Whats your take on getting a doggie bag at a restaurant when youre out with friends or on a date?

A: The doggie is the one who finishes the whole meal! No, seriously, my friends and I go to the best restaurants and take food home all the time.

My favorite thing is to shareeverybody gets to taste more things on the menu. But I also like having leftover steak, chicken, or fish to put on top of a salad the next day. And leftover veggies are delicious in a frittata. Its like two meals for the price of one!

