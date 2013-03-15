Natural Ways to Beat the Winter Blues

123RFI'm looking out my window and the sky is solid gray. So's my mood. I'm no fan of winter, especially here in the city where there are no interesting, stark landscapes to enjoy.

It's the dark I hate. From the first Sunday in November when daylight saving time ends (my least favorite day of the year) until the second Sunday in March (my favorite, except maybe for Oscar night) when it starts again, I'm ever-so-slightly depressed. The holidays have distracted me from feeling blue, but the next six to eight weeks will make me feel like I'm slogging through a gigantic sea of oatmeal.

Medically speaking, blues like mine are known as winter-onset seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression triggered by the change in seasons. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, some 500,000 Americans have the full-blown condition; another 10% to 20% of us experience a milder form. It's more common in women and residents of northern states, where winters are longer and drearier. The checklist of symptoms includes:

Change in appetite, especially a craving for sweets or starches

Weight gain

Fatigue

Tendency to oversleep

Difficulty in concentrating

Irritability/anxiety

Avoidance of social situations

Increased sensitivity to social rejection (wonder how they measured that one?)

Given these symptoms, the half-a-million estimate seems pretty low, if you ask me. Every single one of my friends has at least a couple of these feelings, and I can tick off fatigue, anxiety, concentration problems, and maybe some weight gain and carb cravings.

Standard treatments for SAD include light therapy, drugs, and psychotherapy. To learn more about natural approaches to tackling mild winter-blues symptoms, I talked to one of my go-to experts: Martha Howard, MD, medical director of Wellness Associates of Chicago. She's one of the country's earliest pioneers in the practice of integrative medicine. Since the late 1970s, she's been using traditional Chinese medicine (she's a licensed acupuncturist), herbal medicine, and other natural approaches in her practicelong before doing so became fashionable. Here's her advice: