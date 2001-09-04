Apple Pie Made Light

Welcome to everyone's favorite fall dessert-with just 10 grams of sugar, 9 grams of fat, and 155 calories lighter per slice. How'd we do it? Our pastry uses a combination of trans fat-free shortening for flakiness and a touch of butter for flavor (even a little adds richness to the whole pie). Use a combination of apple varieties for better texture in the filling. Our favorites: Winesap, Northern Spy, Golden Delicious, and Braeburn. Just follow this easy recipe, and you'll have the perfect Surprisingly Light Apple Pie.

Prep: 35 minutes

Cook: 50 minutes, plus cooling time

Makes 8 servings

Instructions:

Step 1. Prepare the pastry

In a food processor, combine 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add 3 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter (cut into 1/4-inch pieces); pulse until large flakes form. Add 7 table-spoons trans fat-free shortening and pulse until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Sprinkle 1/3 cup cold water over the mixture, about 2 tablespoons at a time, tossing with a fork to mix. Roll the pastry into 2 balls, one slightly larger than the other. Flatten into 3/4-inch thick disks on separate sheets of plastic wrap. Wrap and refrigerate for 45 minutes.

Step 2. Make the apple filling

Peel, core, and slice 5-6 apples, enough to make 6 1/2 cups. Add 3 tablespoons sugar, 2 tablespoons honey, 1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Toss well; set aside.

Step 3. Assemble the pie

Preheat oven to 400º. Place larger half of chilled pastry on a 12-inch sheet of plastic wrap. Dust dough with flour and roll into a 12-inch circle with a floured rolling pin, then invert over a 9-inch pie pan. Peel off plastic and gently tuck pastry into pan, letting edge drape over sides. Lightly moisten upper edge of dough with a damp pastry brush. Transfer filling to pie shell. Roll other half of pastry into an 11-inch circle on plastic wrap. Invert over filling, then peel off plastic. Pinch edge to seal; trim excess.

Step 4. Bake till golden

Create decorative edge on crust with fork. Slit top pastry for steam vents. Brush top of pie with milk and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon sugar (try turbinado). Bake for 20 minutes on center oven rack, shield-ing edges of crust with foil. Reduce heat to 375º; continue baking until the pie is golden brown and juices bubble through at least one vent, another 30 minutes. Insert wooden skewer into pie; there should be no resistance. Transfer pie to cooling rack and cool at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition:

Traditional:

Calories 474 (44% from fat); Fat 24g (sat 12g, mono 7g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 58mg; Protein 5g; Carbohydrate 62g; Sugars 30g; Fiber 3g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 189mg; Calcium 16mg

Light:

Calories 319 (41% from fat); Fat 15g (sat 5g, mono 5g, poly 4g); Cholesterol 11mg; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 44g; Sugars 20g; Fiber 2g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 146mg; Calcium 8mg