Icy Summer Treats: Fruit Juice Adds Flavor to This Low-Fat Popsicle

Layers of pomegranate and orange juice concentrate make this pomegranate sunrise recipe a refreshing pick-me-up on a hot summer day.
Prep: 3 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Stand: 5 minutes
Freeze: 4 hours
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients:
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 plus 1/3 cup water, divided
12 ounces pomegranate juice
1 (6-ounce) can thawed orange juice concentrate, undiluted
Instructions:
1. Combine sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.
2. Mix 1/3 cup sugar syrup with the pomegranate juice. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining 13 cup sugar syrup, 1/3 cup water, and orange juice concentrate.
3. Fill 8 pop molds 1/3 of the way with pomegranate mixture; freeze 1 1/2 hours. Remove molds from freezer, add orange juice mixture, leaving 1 inch of the mold empty, and insert the pop sticks; freeze 1 1/2 hours. Remove pops, and add remaining pomegranate mixture; freeze about 1 hour or until firm. To reverse the color order, start with the orange juice mixture, follow with pomegranate mixture, then orange juice mixture. (Serving size: 1 pop)
Nutrition:
Calories 114; Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 29g; Sugars 28g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 6mg; Calcium 16mg